Aroor-Thuravoor road: Kerala HC directive to Alappuzha Collector to convene meeting

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the Alappuzha District Collector to immediately convene, if possible on July 12, a meeting of stakeholders and chalk out a plan of action to have a motorable way and pedestrian path along the Aroor-Thuravoor stretch of the national highway.

Justice Devan Ramachandran also directed the Collector to record the minutes of the meeting. When the case relating to the bad condition of the roads in the State came up for hearing, counsel for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) submitted that it was facing several impediments in the construction of an elevated national highway, especially from the local people. The situation was exacerbated because there was no proper drainage, water connection or electric connection. He submitted that unless the District Collector intervened in his capacity as the chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, the NHAI would not be able to carry out its works.

The amicus curiae submitted that a meeting was held with the project director of the NHAI as well as the contractor. It was decided at the meeting that the contractor would ensure service with a width of 2.5 metre for motorabale road and 1.5 metre for pedestrian pathway.

