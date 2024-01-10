Army establishments seek ivory for safe custody from Kerala

January 10, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala is actively considering the requests from two Indian Army establishments to obtain elephant tusks and deer horns to be kept under their safe custody.

Officials of the Pangode Military Station, a part of the 2nd Battalion of Madras Regiment, and the Grenadiers RC have approached the State government with the request. While the Grenadiers RC has reportedly sought 10 pairs each of elephant tusks, deer horns and mount/horn, the Madras Regiment wants three pairs each of elephant tusks and deer antlers.

Ivory and antlers, which are defined as wildlife trophies under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, are stored in the various strongrooms of the State Forest department.

A.K Saseendran, Forest Minister, when contacted, told The Hindu that the government may take a lenient view on the requests from the defence establishments. The trophies may be released after imposing certain conditions, he said.

However, wildlife experts pointed out that the request for trophies came at a time when the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change was promoting the incineration of trophies. The Ministry, which had earlier received requests for trophies from various departments and institutions, had written to all State Forest departments that the Act did not encourage display of wildlife trophies including elephant tusks, sources pointed out.

The government may release the trophies to the defence establishments after imposing the condition that they shall not be put up for any public display, modification or transfer.

The Chief Wildlife Warden (CWW) or an officer authorized by the warden may inspect the trophies at any time. If a situation demanding the destruction of trophies arises, the CWW should be informed about it and the instructions issued by the official shall be followed, the State would insist.

The government would also indicate that it may withdraw the trophies if any of the conditions imposed for its release are violated.

