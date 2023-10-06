Arif Mohammed Khan sees larger game plan to destabilise society by creating addiction to technology

October 06, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KOCHI

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said that a larger game plan seems to be in place to destabilise society by disrupting the creative and intellectual growth of the younger generation by creating addiction to technology.

He cited the loud public resistance to the Union government’s recent move to ban the use of certain mobile applications and games as an indication of the extent of addiction to some of those blacklisted games.

Mr. Khan was delivering the inaugural address at the 16th edition of cOcOn, the two-day international hacking and cybersecurity conference being organised by the Kerala Police, that got under way at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Kochi on Friday.

“Children being the key users of digital technology, they are increasingly vulnerable to cyber abuse, cyber stalking and bullying, child pornography, online child trafficking and sexual harassment. Hence it is significant to incorporate information and warning against it in educational content and initiate discussions on the cultural implication of cybercrime,” he said. He added that the police should devise methods to educate people, especially children, about cybercrime.

Mr. Khan said the Union government had issued grants to States and Union Territories using the outlay of ₹223.19 crore under the scheme Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children to set up cyber forensic labs, capacity building and training to law enforcement officials. So far, 19,000 police personnel, prosecutors and judicial officers have been trained under the scheme.

Digital revolution in the country has opened up a world of opportunities, re-engineering business policies and the basic models of policing. Action and preparation against cybercrime has assumed top priority in the era of technological advancements.

Mr. Khan said that the pace of evolution of cybercrime in proportion to the pace of technological changes had necessitated constant and regular updating of digital capabilities and its integration with the systemic functioning. Such integration calls for cooperation among several agencies.

While digital technologies are marvelled at by adults, to children born in the digital age, they are like toys. Children as young as three or four years are mastering gadgets before they even learn the alphabet. Electronic and digital devices have rewritten the definition of entertainment, play and education.

K.N. Unnikrishnan, MLA, presided. Reserve Bank of India Chief General Manager Thekke Kadampat Rajan, National Cybersecurity Coordinator Lt. General M.U. Nair and ADGP Intelligence Manoj Abraham spoke.