Areas inundated in 2018, 2019 in Ernakulam still remain vulnerable to flooding, says study

The epic floods of 2018 and 2019 had severely affected life in the district as surging waters inundated houses and schools, and threw the traffic system out of gear.

Around 4,897 hectares or 5.47% of a total 89,580 hectares on both banks of the lower Periyar were flooded in 2018. In the following year, nearly 6% of the same region was flooded.

These areas, including Kochi and surrounding towns such as Aluva, Kodungalloor, and Perumbavoor, still remain vulnerable to flooding, says a study commissioned under the General Education department’s programme to enhance research capabilities of teachers at the higher secondary school level.

The department had approved 33 mini research programmes and provided grants to teachers whose proposals were approved. The study was conducted using radar images from the Alaska Satellite Facility. Details of roads, rail network, and buildings were extracted from OpenStreetMap.

The images revealed that around 30% of the lower Periyar region, Ernakulam standing out, and others close to the coast were vulnerable to flooding. The analysis found that some areas were more seriously affected in 2019 than in 2018 possibly because the debris from the previous flood decreased the depth of natural channels, said author of the study S. Suresh Kumar of Government HSS, Pirappancode, who was was guided by K. Jayarajan, Government College, Chittur.

“Rapidly growing Kochi is marked by a burgeoning number of buildings. The city and its surrounding areas are mostly marshlands lying close to the coast. These are more vulnerable, and flooding has to be taken with due seriousness,” said Mr. Kumar.

In 2018, as many as 7,087 buildings were flooded among which were 120 schools and 10 hectares around them, 461 houses, and 74 places of worship. “What needs to be noted is that these areas remain vulnerable to flooding still,” the paper warned. During 2019, a total of 4,623 buildings went under water, including 120 schools and 319 houses.

Looking at the traffic network in 2018, the analysis found that 4,027 places were flooded, hitting 236 km of the traffic network. In 2019, a total of 271 km of traffic network was hit in 4,408 places. Eleven kilometres of the railway network in 88 places was hit in 2018, and in 2019, thirty-three kilometres of rail lines was hit in 338 places.