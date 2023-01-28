Architecture students give facelift to Kochi metro facility at Kaloor JLN stadium station

January 28, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KOCHI

Architecture students have given a new look to the exterior wall of the water pump house facility of the Kochi metro near its Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium station at Kaloor.

The design based on the theme of sports was painted by nearly 80 students of the first year Bachelor of Architecture programme at KMEA College of Architecture, Edathala, near Aluva. The art work has a width of 14 metres and height of four metres.

“We had submitted a design based on feedback given by Kochi metro authorities. The creative art is more like street art. It has abstract images linking the theme of sports,” said Ayyappadas I.R., faculty co-ordinator of the initiative.

The assignment was part of the learning process of the students. They completed the art work in four days.