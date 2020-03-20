Kochi

Archdiocese advises further curbs on rituals

Faithful exempted from Sunday Mass

The Catholic Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly has reiterated its call for alertness against the spread of COVID-19 and has said that from Friday, the number of the faithful attending daily ceremonies would be reduced to 15.

Only those directly involved in the intentions of the Mass need to participate, said a circular here. Archbishop Antony Kariyil also exempted the faithful from attending the Sunday Mass until further orders.

The circular also said that priests could curtail visits to homes in the wake of the pandemic.

Call to offer help

The Archbishop also appealed to members of the church to offer help to those who were unable to earn their daily bread on account of the restrictions imposed by the disease spread.

