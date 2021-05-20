Archdiocesan mouthpiece slams Central, State govts

KOCHI

20 May 2021 23:32 IST

Hospitals overflowing with COVID-19 patients, continuously engaged crematoriums and long queues for oxygen cylinders must be recognised as crimes against humanity, said an editorial in Sathya Deepam, the mouthpiece of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Syrian Catholic Archdiocese.

The May 26th issue of the publication questioned the Narendra Modi government as to whether it stood with the people because it had not listened to pleas for efficient use of the PM CARES fund and the ₹35,000 crore set aside in the Budget for COVID-19 fight.

The publication also slammed the second Pinarayi Vijayan-led government for holding a swearing-in ceremony with a large number of people in attendance while the government was prescribing restrictions on public functions like burials to contain the pandemic. While the ordinary people were buried with 20 people in attendance, VIPs were exempted.

Similarly, the swearing-in ceremony could have been conducted as a simple ceremony in the Raj Bhavan, the editorial said.