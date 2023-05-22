Archdiocesan leadership fomenting trouble at Moozhikulam church, alleges lay people’s group

May 22, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST

A group of lay people in the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly under the aegis of Alamaya Munnettam alleged that the archdiocesan leadership was trying to foment trouble at the Moozhikulam forane church.

On the unsavoury incidents at the church during the Sunday Mass, the lay group said Father Antony Puthavelil, who allegedly led trouble makers at the Ernakulam St. Mary’s Basilica in December last year, was behind the troubles at the Moozhikulam church. The attempt is to create trouble and close down the Moozhikulam church, claimed the lay people’s group in a statement here on Monday.

According to the statement, a person arrived at the Moozhikulam church during the second Mass on Sunday. He was apparently drunk when he walked into the church and damaged the crucifix on the altar. The group leaders also claimed that the family members of the person involved had said that he had been bribed by someone to create trouble.

The lay people’s group, which is strongly opposed to the unified Mass system of the Synod the Syro-Malabar Church, said attempts were already being made to protect culprits in Sunday’s incident. The parishioners, the group said, had demanded stringent action against trouble makers.