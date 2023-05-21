Archdiocesan group threatens to boycott Thazhath 

May 21, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KOCHI

A group of lay people under Almaya Munnettam in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese has threatened to boycott apostolic administrator Andrews Thazhath and prevent him from participating in any official archdiocesan programmes.

The group is vociferously opposed to the unified mass system prescribed by the Synod of Bishops and has demanded action against cardinal George Alencherry for his alleged role in a series of controversial land deals in the archdiocese. The group said boycott of the apostolic administrator would continue until the faithful were allowed to offer prayers at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, the principal church of the archdiocese, which remained closed since Christmas eve.

The group also warned that it would boycott and protest against a meeting of delegates from religious orders in the archdiocese on May 23. Almaya Munnettam spokesperson Riju Kanjookkaran said only a fully congregation facing mass would be allowed at the basilica.

He claimed that of around 1,800 families in the basilica parish, only 15 families that had settled in the parish area from outside had demanded the synodal mass. The group has also threatened to convene a protest meeting in front of the basilica on May 26 to mark six months of the church being closed.

Meanwhile, a group supporting the synodal mass demanded that the cathedral should not be reopened until the synodal order on mass celebration was accepted. A statement from the group here on Sunday claimed that more than 200 families in the cathedral parish met on Saturday to raise the demand. The meeting was convened by basilica administrator Father Antony Puthavelil. The meeting also raised the demand that action should be taken against priests whose actions paved the way for the closure of the cathedral.