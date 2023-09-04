Archbishop Thazhath sabotaging peace process, alleges lay people’s group

September 04, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KOCHI

Lay people’s group Almaya Munnettam has accused apostolic administrator Archbishop Andrews Thazhath of sabotaging attempts to peacefully end a long-drawn quarrel over Mass celebration in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro Malabar Church.

The group repeated its accusations on Monday despite the official Church hierarchy warning the faithful against false allegations as the apostolic administrator was not involved in talks.

The lay people’s group, which has not accepted the synodal decision on unified Mass, said in a statement here that the ad hoc committee of the priests of the archdiocese and a nine-member committee appointed by the synod had reached an understanding, which was later passed unanimously by the synod of bishops.

However, the group claimed that the synod-approved decisions were derailed by Mar Thazhath with the help of papal delegate Archbishop Cyil Vasil. According to convention, unanimous synodal decisions of an independent Church under Rome are approved by the Vatican.

The Almaya Munnettam claimed that the priests made a few compromises on the synodal Mass despite the contrary stand staken by lay people. Riju Kanjookkaran, spokesman of the group, alleged that the apostolic administrator did not want to give up his powers and claimed that the attitude and stand of the members of the archdiocese had not changed on issues like attempts to forcefully impose synodal decisions.

