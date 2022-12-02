  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022Germany finally performed with elan, but it was too late

Archbishop Thazhath responsible for worsening rift over unified Mass at St. Mary’s Basilica, allege bishops

The administrator had rushed to the basilica despite pleas by vicar and curia members, they say

December 02, 2022 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Nine Bishops of the Archdiocese of Ernakualm-Angamaly of the Syro-Malabar Church have blamed apostolic administrator Andrews Thazhath for the untoward incidents at the St. Mary’s Catehdral Basilica over unified Mass on November 27.

In a letter to Cardinal George Alencherry, the bishops alleged that the administrator had rushed to the basilica despite pleas by the vicar and curia members not to visit the cathedral as it would worsen the law and order situation. His visit amid police protection was unfortunate, especially in the context of the initiation of dialogue for a consensus by the committee appointed by the Major Archbishop, they said.

The bishops requested the Cardinal to intervene immediately to put an end to the crisis by offering a pastoral solution. The situation has tarnished the image of the Church and placed the credibility of the Synod at stake. “Let us avoid provocation from all sides in tune with the decision of the Synod held in January 2020 that the unified Mass should not be imposed, but gradually introduced,” they said.

