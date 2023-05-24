ADVERTISEMENT

Arbitration a ploy to save Zonta, alleges former Mayor

May 24, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Mayor Tony Chammany on Wednesday said that the government was trying to bail out Zonta Infrastructure Limited from its failure in carrying out biomining at Brahmapuram.

He alleged that the arbitration proceedings initiated by the company in the district court after a notice was issued by the Kochi Corporation for its failure was part of a mutual understanding between the government and the firm. It was a ploy to weaken interventions by the National Green Tribunal following the massive fire at the site on March 2, he said.

ALSO READ
Brahmapuram waste management imbroglio takes legal turn

Mr. Chammany alleged that the government, especially the Department of Local Self-Government, was trying to cover up corruption in the awarding of contract to the firm. It cannot be resolved through arbitration. There is no clause in the agreement between the Corporation and the company that disputes can be resolved through arbitration. The statement by Mayor M. Anilkumar that it was doubtful whether the civic body could terminate the agreement formed part of the script to save the company, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

waste management

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US