Arbitration a ploy to save Zonta, alleges former Mayor

May 24, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Mayor Tony Chammany on Wednesday said that the government was trying to bail out Zonta Infrastructure Limited from its failure in carrying out biomining at Brahmapuram.

He alleged that the arbitration proceedings initiated by the company in the district court after a notice was issued by the Kochi Corporation for its failure was part of a mutual understanding between the government and the firm. It was a ploy to weaken interventions by the National Green Tribunal following the massive fire at the site on March 2, he said.

Brahmapuram waste management imbroglio takes legal turn

Mr. Chammany alleged that the government, especially the Department of Local Self-Government, was trying to cover up corruption in the awarding of contract to the firm. It cannot be resolved through arbitration. There is no clause in the agreement between the Corporation and the company that disputes can be resolved through arbitration. The statement by Mayor M. Anilkumar that it was doubtful whether the civic body could terminate the agreement formed part of the script to save the company, he said.

