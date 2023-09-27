Aravindakshan generated ₹50 lakh as proceeds of crime, says ED

September 27, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - KOCHI

P.R. Aravindakshan, the CPI (M) councillor of Wadakkanchery municipality, who was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank fraud case on Tuesday, generated proceeds of crime to the tune of ₹50 lakh by layering the money siphoned off by P. Satheesh Kumar, another accused in he case, according to the investigation agency.

Mr. Aravindakshan is the fourth person to be booked by the ED in connection with the scam, which may run into over ₹350 crore.

C. K. Jilse, an accountant of the Karuvannur Bank, was also arrested on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the agency had arrested Mr. Satheesh Kumar, a private financier and P.P. Kiran, whom the agency suspects to be the benamis of prominent persons including politicians and police officers. The ED had also interrogated A.C. Moideen, and M. K. Kannan, two senior CPI (M) leaders, in connection with the case, which had forced the party into defence.

Mr. Aravindakshan layered (a process of making tracking money difficult in a financial crime) the proceeds of crime from Mr. Satheesh Kumar. Several witnesses in the case gave statements regarding the involvement of Mr. Aravindakshan in the layering of the proceeds of the crime.

A huge amount was found transferred from the bank account of Mr. Satheesh Kumar and his brother P. Sreejith to the bank account of Mr. Aravindakshan, the agency submitted before the court.

A bank official stated that ₹25 lakh from a loan availed by Mr. Kiran in his name and the name of several others was deposited as a fixed deposit in the name of Mr. Aravindakshan.

Mr. Aravindakshan was found maintaining bank accounts with Peringadur Service Cooperative Bank and Dhanalakshmi Bank, which he had not revealed during the interrogation. The investigations revealed that huge cash transactions were carried out through his bank account during 2015, 2016 and 2107. He had also refused to share the copy of his income tax returns, the ED submitted before the court.

Investigations also revealed that Mr. Satheesh Kumar had invested the proceeds of crime in various benami business and properties through Mr. Aravindakshan.

Mr. Jilse generated proceeds of crime to the tune of more than ₹5.06 crore, the agency submitted in court.

The agency had also questioned an official of the Thrissur Service Cooperative Bank and wife of Mr. Satheesh Kumar on Tuesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.