A.R. Sreedhara Vadhyar dead

A.R. Sreedhara Vadhyar, 75, the promoter of Yashoram Builders, died on Wednesday. Mr. Vadhyar, who has left a legacy of building homes and greening terraces, is among the pioneers in promoting multi-storey apartments that now dot the city’s skyline.
Born to Yashoda and Ramachandra Vadhyar in 1945, Mr. Vadhyar’s journey into construction of homes started when he first constructed a pre-fabricated house at Cheppanam, his native village in the district, for his own use in 1973. He built a vegetable and fruit garden on the terrace of his home 18 years ago when this activity was barely known. He also had coconut trees and plantains growing in his garden. sHe leaves behind his wife Dr. Jayashree Vadhyar, daughters Manju and Sindhu and son-in-law Rohit Prabhu.
