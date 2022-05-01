Aquatic referral lab coming up on Kufos campus in Kochi

Work on the aquatic referral laboratory, coming up at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos), is in progress. The facility is being funded through the Kerala Coastal Area Development Corporation (KCADC), said a communication from the Public Relations Department.

The ₹3.5-crore laboratory will come up on the Panagad campus of Kufos. A wave analysis lab costing ₹12.5 crore, a marine fish hatchery costing ₹1 crore, a rainwater harvesting facility worth ₹25 lakh are also being set up on the campus, the communication added.

KCADC is also involved in renewing fish markets at Nayarambalam and Edakochi. A total of ₹2.43 crore and ₹1.35 crore each have been allocated for the two projects respectively, the communication said.