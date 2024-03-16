GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aquabiz summit by Central Institute of Fisheries Technology in Kochi

March 16, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) will hold an aquabiz meet in Kochi on March 20. The programme is being organised under the aegis of the Zonal Technology Management, Agribusiness Incubation Centre, to augment entrepreneurial opportunities in the fisheries sector. Admission to the business meet is free, said a press release here.

Technology developed by various fisheries institutes under ICAR will be on display during the business summit. Kerala Startup Mission, MSMEs, funding agencies will also participate. For more details: www.cift.res.in, ztmcfisheries@gmail.com.

Related Topics

Kochi / agricultural research and technology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.