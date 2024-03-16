Aquabiz summit by Central Institute of Fisheries Technology in Kochi

March 16, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) will hold an aquabiz meet in Kochi on March 20. The programme is being organised under the aegis of the Zonal Technology Management, Agribusiness Incubation Centre, to augment entrepreneurial opportunities in the fisheries sector. Admission to the business meet is free, said a press release here.

Technology developed by various fisheries institutes under ICAR will be on display during the business summit. Kerala Startup Mission, MSMEs, funding agencies will also participate. For more details: www.cift.res.in, ztmcfisheries@gmail.com.