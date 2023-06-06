HamberMenu
Approval for waste management projects worth ₹157 crore in Ernakulam

June 06, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The District Planning Committee meeting held on Tuesday approved annual plans worth around ₹157 crore for implementing sanitation and waste management programmes in 84 local bodies.

The total allocation is for 1,078 projects in 13 block panchayats, 12 municipalities, 58 grama panchayats, and the Kochi Corporation as part of the annual plan by including spill-over projects.

Ernakulam District Panchayat president Ullas Thomas urged local bodies to ensure efficient implementation of waste management projects. There must be enhanced focus on initiating waste management and awareness programmes at educational institutions, he said.

District Collector N.S.K Umesh said local bodies should undertake disaster management projects. Civic bodies have to join hands with the police in installing CCTV facilities as part of initiating action against those involved in illegal dumping of waste, he said.

