Apprehensions raised about alienating Brahmapuram land

Mayor promises civic body will not run into problems in setting up waste plant

Alienating the land owned by the Kochi Corporation at Brahmapuram would cost the local body dearly, warned Opposition councillors.

The government’s decision permitting the firm selected for setting up the waste to energy plant to pledge the holding at Brahmapuram to raise funds would eventually lead to the civic body losing the holding, feared the councillors.

The Opposition councillors highlighted the reported financial crisis into which the firm, which was earlier picked for setting up the plant in Kochi, has landed to prove its point.

Once the firm, which pledges the property of the local body to raise funds, becomes bankrupt or runs into other issues, the property could be attached by the funding agencies to recover their money. Eventually, the civic body will be the loser, said Antony Kureethara, leader of the Congress in the Kochi Corporation Council.

He also criticised the Mayor M. Anilkumar's request to the State Government to take back the land at Brahmapuram.

In the coming years, the civic agencies would find it difficult to earmark land for setting up crematoria and waste treatment plants. The nearly 100-acre holding of the Kochi Corporation should be viewed as an asset and not be delineated as the local body would require it for future needs. The UDF was of the firm view that the holding should be retained with the local body, he said.

Responding to the issues flagged by the Opposition councillors, Mr. Anilkumar said all the procedures including selection of the agency for the waste to energy plant were completed by the State Government much before the current regime was sworn in. As the bid had been finalised, there was not much room for negotiation. A series of deliberations were carried out on various aspects of the project during the term of the previous council.

It was the inability of the previous council to set up a scientific and effective waste treatment plant that invited the intervention of the State Government in the issue, he said.

The civic body was keen to restore its annual plan fund, which was being cut on account of the government spending for the purchase of the land at Brahmapruam. Care would be taken to ensure that the local body did not run into litigations and financial issues on account of the setting up of the facilities at Brahmapuram, he said.