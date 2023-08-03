HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Appointment, visit of papal delegate needs more clarity’

August 03, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The forum of lay people, Alamaya Munnettam, in Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese claimed here on Thursday that the reported appointment and arrival of Cyril Vasil, archbishop of Košice of the Slovak Greek Catholic Church, as papal delegate to look into the controversy over liturgy in the archdiocese required more clarity. There is no official communication from the Vatican or other church authorities so far on the matter, claimed the lay people’s forum. The official communication from the archdiocese here said the papal delegate is to arrive on Friday. However, the appointment has not been notified either on the Vatican website or through any other communication, said the spokesman for Alamaya Munnettam here.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.