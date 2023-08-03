‘Appointment, visit of papal delegate needs more clarity’

August 03, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The forum of lay people, Alamaya Munnettam, in Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese claimed here on Thursday that the reported appointment and arrival of Cyril Vasil, archbishop of Košice of the Slovak Greek Catholic Church, as papal delegate to look into the controversy over liturgy in the archdiocese required more clarity. There is no official communication from the Vatican or other church authorities so far on the matter, claimed the lay people’s forum. The official communication from the archdiocese here said the papal delegate is to arrive on Friday. However, the appointment has not been notified either on the Vatican website or through any other communication, said the spokesman for Alamaya Munnettam here.