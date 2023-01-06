Appointment of principals of three government law colleges set aside for violating UGC norms

January 06, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The appointment of principals to the Government Law Colleges of Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Thrissur were set aside by the Kerala Administrative Tribunal after it was found that the appointments were not made in accordance with the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.

The KAT Bench consisting of P.V. Asha (Judicial Member) and P.K. Kesavan (Administrative Member) ordered the State government to constitute a committee for the selection of principals to the law colleges following the UGC Regulations 2010 against all the vacancies of principals that existed on March 29, 2017. A select list was published on August 30, 2018, for this. The Bench issued the order on a petition filed by S.S. Giri Sankar, Associate Professor, Government Law College, Ernakulam.

The Bench had directed the State government to consider all the candidates, who were eligible to be considered for the post at the relevant time irrespective of retirement. It also said that if any selected candidate was found to have retired from service, they shall be appointed notionally and paid all consequential benefits by way of fixation of pay and pension in the post of principal. Later, the government shall make appointments against all other vacancies after conducting selection in accordance with the provisions contained in UGC regulations 2018, the Bench directed the State government.

The Bench, which found that the appointments were not made in tune with the UGC Regulations 2010, also noted that the select list drawn and approved by the government on August 30, 2018, was not prepared or published in accordance with the UGC regulations or based on a selection from among qualified teachers.

The select list as well as the promotion granted to those included in that select list were not in compliant with the UGC provisions. The process of selection also went against UGC Regulations. Hence, it was necessary to conduct a selection afresh as against all the vacancies for which a select list was prepared and published and in the place of promotions made, the Bench held.