Appointment of KTU V-C in-charge: HC posts case for order

November 28, 2022 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has posted for orders the petition of the State government challenging the appointment of Ciza Thomas as the Vice-Chancellor in-charge of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU).

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had picked Ms. Thomas overlooking the recommendations of the State government after the Supreme Court declared the appointment of M.S. Rajasree as void ab initio.

Earlier, counsel for the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the university, argued before the High Court that Ms. Thomas was appointed to the post following the guidelines laid down by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The State government cannot challenge the decision taken by the Chancellor, it was argued.

However, counsel for the State government contended that the Chancellor could act only based on the recommendations of the State government and any illegal decision of the Governor could be challenged in a court of law.

Though the names of the Vice-Chancellor of the Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology and the Principal Secretary of the Department of Higher Education were suggested, the Governor rejected them. Ms. Thomas was ranked 10th on the seniority list, the State argued.

Advocate General K. Gopala Kurup appeared for the State government.

The court, which asked the UGC to file its statements, had earlier expressed concern over the future of the students of the university.

Meanwhile, the court posted for Tuesday the petitions filed by 15 Senate members of Kerala University, whom the Governor had removed from the post.