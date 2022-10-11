Appointment of Central University of Kerala Vice Chancellor challenged

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Centre, Central University of Kerala and UGC on a writ petition challenging the appointment of Prof. H. Venkateshwarlu as Vice Chancellor, Central University of Kerala. The petition was filed by Naveen Prakash Nautiyal from Uttarakhand. According to the petitioner, the appointment of Venkateswarlu as Vice Chancellor was contrary to the Provisions of UGC Regulations, Central Universities Act, 2009, and its statutes. As per the statutes, Vice-Chancellor shall be appointed by the Visitor of the university out of the panel recommended by the search-cum-selection committee. If the Visitor did not approve any of the persons included in the panel, he could call for an extended fresh panel. The petitioner said that the search-cum-selection committee had recommended a panel of five persons for appointment to the post of Vice Chancellor of the Central University of Kerala. However, as there was no suitable candidate, the Visitor was recommended to reject the panel. The petitioner alleged that the Visitor of the University merely accepted the recommendation of the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development, Department of Higher Education, and appointed the VC from a fresh panel of names given by the Ministry. The Visitor could not act on the recommendations of the Ministry of Human Resource Development. The Visitor should have called for an extended fresh panel, the petitioner argued