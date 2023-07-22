Appointment letters handed over to new recruits at Rozgar Mela

July 22, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KOCHI

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said here on Saturday that the Centre had taken the developments in Manipur with due seriousness and appealed to all communities to maintain peace. The government’s concern for the people of Manipur was voiced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

He was addressing the media after inaugurating a programme as part of the national-level Rozgar Mela organised here by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Thiruvananthapuram zone.

He said the mela was a platform that embodied the spirit of progress and empowerment, where dreams met reality and aspirations found wings to soar. Appointment letters were handed over to newly inducted recruits at the event held in Kochi, said a communication issued by the Press Information Bureau. The Mela is not just a one-day event but a gateway towards a brighter future for all, the Minister added.

At the core of the drive led by the Prime Minister is the vision that youth’s talents should get due acknowledgment from the government, organisations, industries, and businesses. The youth must be given opportunities to demonstrate their enormous capabilities to serve the country, empower themselves and play a vital role in the progress of the country, he said.

The mela was held at 44 locations across the country. The Prime Minister distributed appointment letters to over 70,000 new recruits via videoconferencing, the communication added.

At the event held in Kochi, appointment letters were handed over to 119 recruits, and Mr. Athawale handed over appointment letters to 25 candidates. Senior officials also handed over appointment letters. Candidates were appointed in the Department of Posts, Defence Estates Organisation, Indian Navy, Defence Accounts (Navy), Kerala Gramin Bank, State Bank of India, Life Insurance Corporation, Railways, Customs, and CGST.

At the mela held in Thiruvananthapuram, B.L. Verma, Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region and Cooperation, inaugurated the event, and appointment letters were handed over to 138 recruits, the communication said.