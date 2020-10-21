Kochi

Applications invited for scholarships

The Kerala Lalithakala Akademi has invited applications from MFA, MVA, BFA, BVA students pursuing painting, sculpting, and graphics for the K. Karunakaran memorial scholarships.

For details, log in to www.lalithkala.org. The last date for applying is November 20.

