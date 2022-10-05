Applications invited for Kera Suraksha insurance scheme

Accident insurance coverage up to ₹5 lakh to coconut tree climbers, Neera technicians, coconut harvesters, and Friends of Coconut Tree trainees is offered

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 05, 2022 19:52 IST

Applications for the Kera Suraksha Insurance Scheme, an opportunity to avail ₹5 lakh coverage with a beneficiary share of ₹99, introduced by the Coconut Development Board can be submitted till October 25. The scheme is offered in association with the Oriental Insurance Company and provides accident insurance coverage up to a maximum of ₹5 lakh to coconut tree climbers, Neera technicians, coconut harvesters, and Friends of Coconut Tree trainees, said a press release.

The present scheme closes by October 31. Those who wish to avail the scheme may submit applications on or before October 25 to the Coconut Development Board, Kera Bhavan, SRVHS Road, Kochi - 682011. The scheme covers accidents and provides up to ₹1 lakh towards hospital expenses. The application should be duly filled in, and counter-signed by the Agricultural Officer or panchayat president and other designated officials. It should be submitted with a demand draft for ₹99, drawn in favour of the Coconut Development Board, payable in Ernakulam along with a copy of age proof. They can be sent to the Chairman, Coconut Development Board, SRVHS Road, Kera Bhavan, Kochi. The beneficiary’s share of the premium can also be paid online.

The application form and other details are available on www.coconutboard.gov.in. For details, call 0484-2377266.

