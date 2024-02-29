Appeal to improve facilities at virology institute

February 29, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The All Kerala Poultry Federation has appealed to the government to raise the operations of the National Virology Institute, Alappuzha, to world standards especially in the background of Alappuzha being the district in the country reporting the largest number of bird flue cases.

General secretary of the federation S.K. Naseer said on Thursday that bird flu cases have been frequent in the State, especially in Alappuzha district, since 2012. Much precaution has been taken by the poultry industry to ensure that bird flu instances are reduced to minimum. However, one of the most important issues before the health authorities is to ensure that bird flu can be confirmed within a short period so as to enable the farmers and other stakeholders to take precautionary measures at the right time.

The federation spokesperson said that samples are now sent to Bhopal for confirmation. It takes about two weeks for the test results to come. This is a long period as far as the spread of bird flu is concerned. Besides, the poultry farmers or industry players have to pay a hefty sum of money when the samples are submitted for tests. Raising the standards of the virology centre here will help overcome these problems, Mr. Naseer added.

He also said that the virology centre here did not have the facility to test the samples of those who are exposed more directly to infection through direct contacts. But if the facilities at the present centre are improved to match international standards, the issues can be addressed.

The poultry federation had submitted several memoranda to the Health Minister highlighting the situation. But there has been no response from the State authorities, said Mr. Naseer.

Poultry farmers and other stakeholders are helpless because often the spread of the flu starts with the arrival of migratory birds in different parts of Alappuzha. The flu is often detected first among ducks in the wetlands and then it spreads to other birds like chicken, quails and even household pet birds.

