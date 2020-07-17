Appeal for contributions to treatment centres

The district administration has sought the help of the public for launching First-Line Treatment Centres (FLTCs) for COVID-19.

Help is needed for the centres being prepared at the local level where up to 12,000 patients with symptoms will be treated, said a press release here.

Organisations and individuals may pitch in with donations in kind at the Thrikkakara community hall or at the taluk headquarters. Foldable cots, surgical masks, PPE kits, ambulance, steel vessels, glasses, electric fans, spoons, jugs and mugs, buckets, soaps, hand sanitizers, bins, chairs and benches, sanitary pads, diapers, paper and pen, emergency lamps, candles, drinking water, refrigerators, fire extinguishers are needed.

In addition, the centres will need space for volunteers to stay and facilities for washing clothes.