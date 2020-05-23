Kochi

Appeal for blessings brings trouble

A snapshot of the social media post of Shinomon Chacko of Kidangoor which led to his being charged under the Abkari Act.

Excise books youth for video of brewing hooch

“Blessings” were what an audacious youngster sought from the excise department before engaging in illegal brewing of arrack and putting up the process on the social media.

Soon, however, he was in for more than what he had bargained for, with the men in uniform turning up at his house and registering a case under the Abkari Act.

Shinomon Chacko, 32, a resident of Kidangoor in Aluva, had made a Facebook post complete with a picture announcing his intention to illegally brew country liquor using pineapples, which he claimed to have brought in bulk from his wife’s house at Muvattupuzha.

Not stopping at that, he went on to ask for the blessings of everyone, including the excise department.

The post was widely shared on the social media and came to the notice of the Excise Commissioner who immediately alerted the Ernakulam Deputy Excise Commissioner.

Shortly thereafter, an excise team led by Circle Inspector Sojan Sebastian tracked down the house of the person from where five litres of raw material for illegal brewing was found in a store room attached to the kitchen.

The accused was charged under Sections 8 (1) and (2) of the Abkari Act.

Illegal brewing has soared exponentially across the State ever since liquor outlets and bars were closed at the start of the country-wide lockdown.

