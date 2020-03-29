App to track movements of patients launched

A Kochi-based company has developed an application, ‘Tracec’, to track the movements of those who test positive for COVID-19.

Using the application, it is possible to track details regarding the persons’ travel and who had come into close contact with them. The application also helps protect the privacy of infected persons. District Collector S. Suhas launched the application here on Sunday.

The Collector has instructed traders to inform the authorities about the availability of essential commodities.

He said information on the supply position should be conveyed to the District Supply Officer on a weekly basis.

The Collector also issued instructions to ensure that drivers of lorries that brought essentials to the State were taken care of. They should be given food as well as packets containing biscuits and other materials.

If needed, it should be ensured that drivers are given certificates on their health condition after check-up.