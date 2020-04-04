The Ernakulam Rural Police have come up with a mobile app to keep track of quarantined people and to maintain seamless communication with them.

The app, Happy@Home, developed with the help of a bunch of enterprising young software developers, was launched on Friday. It is available for download in Google Play Store.

Quarantined people can log into the app using a four-digit One Time Password (OTP) sent to the mobile numbers they have registered either with the Health or police authorities.

“The app helps the police keep track of quarantined people and verify whether they are complying with the quarantine protocol. It also helps people keep track of the period they need to spend in quarantine if they happen to test positive for COVID-19 midway through their precautionary quarantine period,” said K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural). The app also has provision to feed information on places quarantined people have been to, enabling the police and Health authorities to piece together their route map if and when they test positive for the pandemic.

“We will also be able to maintain daily contact with quarantined people and assess their condition through a questionnaire they can fill up over the app. In the event of an emergency, they can send out an SOS to the respective police stations which in turn will be able to locate them with the help of the app,” said Mr. Karthik.

The app also helps those in quarantine to be in touch with the Janamaithri beat police officers of the respective police stations. Besides, it features all relevant contact numbers, including those of Disha and community kitchens.

The police will be able to send them notifications from time to time using the app. “We have made extensive arrangements at the district police headquarters to keep track of the app and improvise on it as needed,” said Mr. Karthik.