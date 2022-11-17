App to help manufacturers in State fetch better prices

November 17, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A software application, ‘Angadi Kerala’, is being developed to help manufacturers in the State fetch better prices, Civil Supplies Commissioner D. Sajith Babu said here on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said a system must develop in which the producer is able to determine the market price of a product. He was speaking at the inauguration of the capacity building workshop organised by the Price Monitoring Cell, said a press release from the Public Relations Department.

He also said that a specific price determination system would be developed for Kerala as the system prevailing at the national level was not effective under Kerala’s special circumstances.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Civil supplies chief accounts officer V. Subhas presided at the inauguration of the capacity building workshop, organised jointly by Kerala and Karnataka. A team of six officials from the Union government is participating in the workshop, the communication said.

Trending

  1. Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency 
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  3. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
  4. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  5. South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest

N. Natarajan, Director, National Informatics Centre, Delhi, and statistical officer Radha Devi were among those who spoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US