App to help manufacturers in State fetch better prices

November 17, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A software application, ‘Angadi Kerala’, is being developed to help manufacturers in the State fetch better prices, Civil Supplies Commissioner D. Sajith Babu said here on Thursday.

He said a system must develop in which the producer is able to determine the market price of a product. He was speaking at the inauguration of the capacity building workshop organised by the Price Monitoring Cell, said a press release from the Public Relations Department.

He also said that a specific price determination system would be developed for Kerala as the system prevailing at the national level was not effective under Kerala’s special circumstances.

Civil supplies chief accounts officer V. Subhas presided at the inauguration of the capacity building workshop, organised jointly by Kerala and Karnataka. A team of six officials from the Union government is participating in the workshop, the communication said.

N. Natarajan, Director, National Informatics Centre, Delhi, and statistical officer Radha Devi were among those who spoke.

