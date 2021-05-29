App. developed by MVD official launched

A new app. developed by an Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector attached to the Ernakulam RTO Office, that makes available provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, updated rules and procedures of the MVD at one’s fingertips, was released on Saturday by Minister for Transport Antony Raju.

The app named “Motor Vehicles Act and Rules” is available on Google Playstore and was readied by Abbas C.M., AMVI. The app makes available a compilation of updated rules, road tax schedules, driving regulations and case laws offline to all Android phone users. It will help employees of all MVD offices in India, judicial officers, lawyers, law students, and ordinary citizens.

This will help vehicle owners and others from being cheated by unscrupulous agents and others, Mr. Abbas said.