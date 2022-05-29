Apostolic Nuncio visits churches in Kochi

Archbishop Girelli praises maintenance of 300-year-old Venduruthy church

Apostolic Nuncio in India Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli visits the Vallarpadam Basilica of Our Lady of Ransom, a national pilgrim centre, on Saturday, along with Joseph Kalathiparambil, Archbishop of Varappuzha. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Apostolic Nuncio in India Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli visited, among others, the Venduruthy church and the Basilica of Our Lady of Ransom at Vallarpadam, along with Joseph Kalathiparambil, Archbishop of Varappuzha.

A communication said Archbishop Girelli praised the way the Venduruthy church was maintained and its beauty kept intact. The church is more than 300 years old and built in the baroque style.

The altar of the Venduruthy church is carved out of wood and has been maintained well. The Archbishop said the church was a reminder of the history of Christian church in Kerala.

Vicar general of the archdiocese Monsignor Matthew Kallingal and Father Ebigin Arakkal were among those who accompanied the Nuncio, the communication added.