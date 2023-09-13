HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Apex court declines K. Babu’s plea

September 13, 2023 07:51 am | Updated 07:51 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to stay the Kerala High Court order that the election petition filed by CPI(M) candidate M. Swaraj, who was defeated by Congress candidate K. Babu in Thripunithura Assembly constituency last time, was a maintainable one.

The High Court had held that a sufficient cause of action for trial to decide whether the election of K. Babu was null and void was made out by the petitioner. The allegation against Mr. Babu was that he had used religious symbols to canvas votes.

The apex court, which declined the plea to stay the election petition on the day, said a detailed hearing in the case would be held later.

While P.V. Dinesh appeared for Mr. Swaraj, Romy Chacko represented Mr. Babu in the apex court.

With the Supreme Court order, the election petition moved by Mr. Swaraj would be considered by the High Court.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.