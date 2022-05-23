Apartments near Infopark Kochi go over the top and issue unilateral curbs, especially for bachelors

Tenants are banned from having guests after 7 p.m. and male tenants from hosting female guests and vice versa irrespective of the time

Tenants are banned from having guests after 7 p.m. and male tenants from hosting female guests and vice versa irrespective of the time

About a fortnight ago, a major apartment near Infopark Kochi put up a rather blunt direction at its entrance much to the chagrin of many occupants.

Two separate announcements literally banned tenants from having guests after 7 p.m. and male tenants from hosting female guests and vice versa irrespective of the time. The picture went viral on social media bringing widespread criticism, though a section justified it.

“I was completely taken aback and felt ashamed about being a tenant in an apartment that can stoop to such a low level and resort to what is nothing but blatant moral policing. In fact, it has been going on for a while even before the restrictions were issued in writing, leading to many arguments,” said a tenant in the apartment on condition of anonymity.

When contacted, the secretary of the association of the apartment claimed that the restrictions were there in the bye-law, and owners and tenants always knew it. “Bachelors have been creating problems for families residing in the apartment with their use of liquor and ganja. The police and excise have been frequenting our apartment at odd hours and hence the association chose to enforce restrictions,” said Mohammed Ashraf, secretary of the association.

In fact, bachelors seem to be the prime target of many apartment associations. Another apartment near Infopark issued a circular setting a fee of ₹250 per person per day for overnight stay of visitors of tenants who are bachelors. It is the duty of the occupant to record the exact time of the guest’s return in the security register, failing which it will be considered as overnight stay, the circular said.

It further restricts stay of visitors of bachelor tenants subjected to email confirmation by owners complete with photo ID cards of visitors, failing which the rent agreement will be cancelled unilaterally followed by eviction without prior notice at the cost of the owner concerned.

“Whether written or unwritten, such restrictions seem to be the norm in many apartments near Infopark. We have been receiving complaints from many of our members. Techies often return at night after their work, and some associations even take umbrage at females being dropped by their male colleagues. This is nothing but moral policing, and we have been planning to draw attention to this issue,” said Aneesh Panthalani, president of Progressive Techies, a combine of IT employees.

The Infopark police said while they had asked apartments to keep visitors’ logs and details of tenants and owners, they had not issued any directions for restricting visitors. “The police cannot simply ask someone to restrict their visitors and the timing of their visits. That is beyond our mandate,” said a senior officer with the Infopark police.