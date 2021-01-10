Apartments constructed for unorganised workers

KOCHI

10 January 2021 23:17 IST

The construction of Janani apartments for low-income workers in the unorganised sector at Perumbavoor is complete.

The apartments were built by Bhavanam Foundation Kerala (BFK), a government undertaking under the Department of Labour and Skills Development. BFK also has plans to construct hostels for migrant workers under the Apnaghar scheme.

The apartments will be inaugurated next month, according to a communication from BFK.

