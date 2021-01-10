Kochi

Apartments constructed for unorganised workers

A view of the Janani apartment complex at Perumbavoor. It was built by Bhavanam Foundation Kerala, a government undertaking.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The construction of Janani apartments for low-income workers in the unorganised sector at Perumbavoor is complete.

The apartments were built by Bhavanam Foundation Kerala (BFK), a government undertaking under the Department of Labour and Skills Development. BFK also has plans to construct hostels for migrant workers under the Apnaghar scheme.

The apartments will be inaugurated next month, according to a communication from BFK.

