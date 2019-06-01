Apartment demolition: govt. to hold meet today

Minister for Local Self-Government A.C. Moideen will convene a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday to discuss the Supreme Court verdict to demolish four apartments at Maradu in Kochi.

The decision comes after the Maradu municipality approached the government for guidance on the implementation of the apex court order.

The Minister will convene the meeting at 5 p.m. tomorrow. Besides the civic authorities, representatives of the residents of the apartment, political parties and government officials will attend the meeting, said P.H. Nadeera, Municipal Chairperson.

Incidentally, the civic body had served a notice on the builders to demolish the building after the apex court order.

The deadline fixed by the court for the demolition of the four buildings that were constructed in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone guidelines will end on June 8.