Apartment complexes, commercial units without treatment systems get PCB notice

The polluted stretch of the Edappally canal near Padivattom. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has served notices on 27 apartment complexes and commercial establishments located close to the Edappally canal for not setting up sewage treatment plants to prevent illegal discharge of wastewater into the waterbody.

Of them, 20 units have not yet applied for consent from the board, which is mandatory under environmental norms. The board’s action is a follow-up of remedial measures being taken after the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) took suo motu notice of the The Hindu report “Faecal contamination high in Perandoor, Edappally canals” published in January 2021.

The notice issued by the board to the erring units said the operation of the industry/establishment without obtaining the board’s consent was a violation under Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981, Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

Some apartment associations and owners of commercial establishments have informed the board that they lack space to set up sewage treatment plants. A few associations said their apartment complexes were commissioned two decades ago, and the project proponents had failed to set up sewage treatment plants in view of absence of specific guidelines.

However, senior board officials made it clear that the direct discharge of wastewater into waterbodies was punishable under various rules for long. The erring units have to set up treatment plants as per rules, they said.

The board said all units must have systems to treat wastewater from household sinks, showers, and baths. Soak pits/septic tanks cannot be suggested as alternative systems to collect greywater. Representatives of various units that had received the notice can contact the board directly for guidance, and there is no need for engaging agents/middle men, according to officials.