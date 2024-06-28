Antony Valunkal to be consecrated as Varapuzha auxiliary bishop on June 30

Antony Valunkal will be consecrated as auxiliary bishop of the Varappuzha Diocese on June 30 (Sunday) on the premises of the Vallarpadam Marian pilgrim centre. The ordination service is slated to begin at 4 p.m., said a press release.

Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil will lead the ceremonies. He will be accompanied by former Archbishop Francis Kallarakkal and Kottappuram bishop Joseph Karikkassery. Bishop Varghese Chakkalakkal and bishops from other dioceses will join the ceremonies. A reception will be accorded to the new auxiliary after the ordination.

Antony Valunkal was born at Eroor in July 1969. He joined the minor seminary in 1984. He completed his theological studies and was ordained as a priest in April 1994.