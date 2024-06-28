GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Antony Valunkal to be consecrated as Varapuzha auxiliary bishop on June 30

Published - June 28, 2024 12:28 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Antony Valunkal will be consecrated as auxiliary bishop of the Varappuzha Diocese on June 30 (Sunday) on the premises of the Vallarpadam Marian pilgrim centre. The ordination service is slated to begin at 4 p.m., said a press release.

Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil will lead the ceremonies. He will be accompanied by former Archbishop Francis Kallarakkal and Kottappuram bishop Joseph Karikkassery. Bishop Varghese Chakkalakkal and bishops from other dioceses will join the ceremonies. A reception will be accorded to the new auxiliary after the ordination.

Antony Valunkal was born at Eroor in July 1969. He joined the minor seminary in 1984. He completed his theological studies and was ordained as a priest in April 1994.

Related Topics

Kochi / religion and belief

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.