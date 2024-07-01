GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Antony Valunkal consecrated as Varapuzha auxiliary bishop

Bishop Valunkal will be the fourth auxiliary bishop of Varapuzha

Updated - July 01, 2024 09:00 am IST

Published - July 01, 2024 08:59 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Varapuzha Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil consecrates Antony Valunkal as auxiliary bishop of the archdiocese in Kochi on Sunday.

Varapuzha Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil consecrates Antony Valunkal as auxiliary bishop of the archdiocese in Kochi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Antony Valunkal was consecrated as auxiliary bishop of Varapuzha archdiocese in Kochi on Sunday at the Vallarpadam Basilica.

Varapuzha Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil led the elaborate ceremonies attended by a large group of faithful from the archdiocese as well as other dioceses in the State.

Bishop Valunkal will be the fourth auxiliary bishop of Varapuzha, which is known as the ‘mother of dioceses’. Archbishop Kalathiparambil expressed his prayers for the new bishop and wished that he would lead the flock as the preserver of faith.

Former archbishop of Varapuzha Francis Kallarakkal and Kottappuram Bishop Joseph Karikkassery were among the main celebrants, who accompanied the archbishop. Kozhikode Bishop Varghese Chakkalakkal delivered the homily at the ordination.

Among others who attended the ordination ceremonies were archbishops Thomas J. Netto, Susai Paiam, Andrews Thazhath, Joseph Pamplani Abraham Julios, Joseph Perumthottam and apostolic administrator of Ernakulam-Angamaly Bosco Puthur.

A public reception was accorded to the new bishop after his ordination. Syro-Malankara Major Archbishop Cardinal Cleemis and Major Archbishop of Syro-Malabar Church Raphael Thattil were among those who attended the public meeting.

