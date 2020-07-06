Antigen testing to be ramped up at taluk hospitals in Ernakulam

In the wake of people with no travel history and their primary contacts testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district, antigen testing will be ramped up at taluk hospitals for faster detection.

People visiting government hospitals with acute respiratory infection will be tested for COVID-19 using antigen tests.

A decision to increase sentinel surveillance has also been taken at a meeting convened by Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar. Private hospitals have also been directed to make arrangements for antigen testing.

Tests at CIAL

Currently, around 100 antigen tests are being done daily for returnees at the Cochin International Airport. Antigen testing would be increased to around 300 to 400 per day soon, health officials said.

“It is now important to increase testing among all symptomatic patients irrespective of whether they have a travel history. Since the antigen test is a rapid one, it will help with faster identification and isolation of such patients,” said Dr. Mathews Numpelil, district programme manager, National Health Mission. “As with any rapid test, there could be a few chances of a false negative, but if a positive case is suspected, it can be confirmed with a reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test, which takes longer to provide results,” he said.

Quick result

Around 15,000 antigen testing kits, which can give results in thirty minutes, were provided to the district last week. Antigen testing will go up to around 800 daily, once the facilities are increased.

Around 200 to 250 RT-PCR tests were being done in the district daily at government facilities, said Dr. N. K. Kuttappan, District Medical Officer. At the airport, an antibody test would be done first, and if that returned positive, it would be followed by an antigen test.

An antigen test can detect virus particles that might be present in the body at the time of testing, and an antibody test would detect antibodies produced after exposure to the virus.

“Even if the test at the airport returns negative, returnees would have to observe the quarantine period. The test is only a measure to determine how many people returning are testing positive,” Dr. Kuttappan said.

Including the nearly 100 antigen tests being performed at the airport and roughly another 200 RT-PCR and TrueNat tests at private laboratories and hospitals, around 500 tests might be conducted daily, health officials said.

Of these, around 240 can be processed at the Government Medical College Hospital. With two additional RT-PCR machines coming up in the district — one at the Ernakulam Public Health Laboratory and another one at the Kalamassery MCH — the capacity to process the tests would increase by around 240 daily.

The new machine at the MCH might be required to process samples sent from the Lakshadweep islands, officials said.

Two private laboratory chains and a private hospital are equipped with RT-PCR testing facilities. Additionally, four private hospitals have TrueNat machines.