Anticipatory bail plea of assault accused dismissed

The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Martin Joseph who is accused in the case related to assaulting and raping a woman inside a flat in Kochi.

Justice V. Shircy turned down the plea in view of the arrest of the accused. When the counsel for the accused termed as illegal the police action of arresting an accused while his anticipatory bail petition was pending before the court, the court observed that there was nothing wrong in arresting the accused when there was no interim order.