Anti-vector measures stepped up in district

The district administration has stepped up its efforts to control vector-borne diseases in the wake of a suspected dengue death in the city.

District Collector S. Suhas, who inspected Udaya Colony in Gandhinagar along with health officials on Monday on an awareness drive, said that the there were around 80 cases of fever in the colony itself, with some suspected to be dengue. The district administration had made available ₹1 lakh to the District Medical Office to meet the immediate cost of exigencies like medicines and cleaning drives, he said.

Stagnant water collected in containers, pots and plastic sheets outside homes in the colony was a major issue, he said.

Health officials, including District Medical Officer N.K. Kuttappan, who visited the colony, advised residents to dispose of tyres, bottles, vessels and coconut shells lying outside houses, where water could collect and stagnate. They suggested that residents observe "dry days" – when pots, containers and other breeding sites are inspected and emptied of water. Awareness is key since the aedes mosquito that transmits dengue can breed even in small pools of water collected on sunshades.

The District Medical Office will carry out fogging to control the breeding of mosquitoes. Health officers advised residents to seek treatment immediately in case of fever. If the fever persists for a few days, the DMO must be informed (phone: 0484-2373616).

Fogging and inspections in areas around Vaduthala and Gandhinagar are ongoing, said Thomas Joshy, health officer in-charge, Kochi Corporation.

As per data from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Directorate of Health Services on Monday, there were 519 cases of fever in Ernakulam of which 8 were suspected to be dengue.