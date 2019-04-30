Anti-terror drill to ensure safety of vital locations

A joint counter-terror exercise will be held from Tuesday to Thursday at strategically vital installations in Ernakulam to prepare security personnel in case of a terror attack.

The exercise is led by National Security Guard (NSG) and supported by the Central Industrial Security Force (CSIF), State police, and the Fire and Rescue Services Department.

A combined counter-terror drill will be held at Bharat Petroleum Corporation’s Kochi Refinery, Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) at Nedumbassery, Cochin Special Economic Zone, and the Reserve Bank of India office.

The objective of the joint exercise is to carry out a threat assessment of the installations.

Evacuation plans

Security personnel involved in the exercise will identify the building plans of the said places and re-assess emergency evacuation plans to handle emergencies.

They will identify suitable spots to launch commando operations to evacuate people and neutralise attackers in case of a terror offensive.

Review

The first respondents at select locations will be the State police and the CSIF. The capabilities and preparedness of the first respondents deployed for securing vital installations to deal with threats will be reviewed. Security personnel trained in anti-terror operations and bomb detection and disposal squads will be part of the exercise.

Database

The State police have a database of vital installations in Ernakulam. This includes details of entry and exit points of the installations as well as photographs of nearby lanes.

The key objective is to ensure a professional response and evacuation plan in the event of an urban terror attack.

The joint exercise is expected to help the agencies involved have a better enforcement and co-ordination plan in an emergency situation.

Select employees in key locations will be trained in fire drills and evacuation procedures as part of the exercise.

People will be trained in the use of water hydrants, gas masks, and oxygen cylinders too.