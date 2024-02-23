GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anti-synod group calls for resignation of bishop Puthur

February 23, 2024 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The anti-synod group, led by lay froum Almaya Munnettam and vast majority of priests in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese of Syro-Malabar Church, has demanded that bishop Bosco Puthur must step down if he cannot independently make decisions as authorised by his position in the hierarchy. Bishop Puthur is also under fire from the pro-synod groups demanding implementation of the synod decision for 50:50 mass from Easter Sunday.

Bishop Puthur, apostolic administrator of the archdiocese, continues to be surrounded by lobbies deeply divided on the mass liturgy.

The pro-synod group laid siege to the archbishop’s house in the city on February 19 (Monday), but called off the blockade after police intervened and assured to address their seven-point charter of demands supporting the synod mass within a fortnight. The forum of priests, mostly comprising opponents of the synod mass, said on February 21 (Wednesday) that the apostolic administrator is consulting Rome on every issue. If he has no power, he must quit, the priests added.

The priests’ forum, which has consistently opposed the synod, claimed that about 99% of the 310 priests participating in Wednesday’s council stood firmly in their demand for full people facing mass, as opposed to the synod decision. The forum has also put its foot down and said there would be no compromise on full people facing mass irrespective of the decision by Rome.

The forum has crticised the official hierarchy’s decision to put off priestly ordination of eight deacons with a view to force them to support the synod mass. These deacons should be ordained after Easter or protest against the official leadership would be intensified, the forum added.

