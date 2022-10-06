Kochi

Anti-substance abuse campaign begins in Ernakulam

T.J. Vinod, MLA, inaugurating the anti-substance abuse campaign in Kochi on Thursday.

T. J. Vinod, MLA, opened the district-level anti-substance abuse campaign at Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Kochi on Thursday. The campaign will be on from October 6 to November 1. Kochi Corporation councillor Padmaja S. Menon presided over the function. Corporation Education Standing Committee chairman V.A. Sreejith delivered the keynote address.


