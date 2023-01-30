Anti-Sarfaesi protest gathers fresh momentum in Ernakulam district

January 30, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The protest against the allegedly unfair victimisation of loanees, predominantly belonging to poor and marginalised sections, by banks invoking the Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (Sarfaesi) Act has gathered fresh momentum in Ernakulam district with the auctioning of pledged properties on the rise.

The number of affected families approaching the venue of an indefinite strike launched in front of the district collectorate on Republic Day by the Anti-Sarfaesi Peoples Movement seems to be increasing by the day. The movement puts the number of affected families well in excess of 1,000 in Ernakulam alone.

“We decided to launch a renewed protest as the auctioning of pledged properties belonging to Dalit and other marginalised sections has increased since the pandemic when a moratorium was declared,” said V.C. Jenni, general convener of the movement.

In one particular case, a Dalit family from Kakkanad that took a loan of ₹5.50 lakh for building a home close to two decades ago from a cooperative bank and had repaid ₹1.82 lakh are now in danger of losing their property after repayment was hit after the loanee was diagnosed with cancer. The bank has slapped them with dues of ₹10.75 lakh and appropriated the property for auction.

In another case, another Dalit family at Maradu took a loan of ₹1.50 lakh from another cooperative bank and now find their property put up for auction for ₹28 lakh. It has emerged that in between the bank had got the loan renewed for ₹3 lakh in the garb of giving the party a breathing space to repay only to end up further burdening them.

“Ironically, even banks run by the party, which promised to bring about legislation against using the draconian Sarfaesi Act against the common public are no different. This despite the fact that such negligible loans of marginalised sections can be easily written off,” said Ms. Jenni.

The movement is also set to take up the case of 17 families, 11 of them Dalits, who fell victim to loan frauds in the district. A memorandum will be submitted to the District Collector on Wednesday demanding an immediate intervention on their behalf. These are gullible families who have fallen prey to the unholy nexus of intermediaries, bank officials, and sub registrar offices, said Ms. Jenni.

